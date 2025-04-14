Safety improvements coming to Western Montana roadways

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) kicked off construction to improve safety across Western Montana on Monday, April 14.

Improvements include safety features like signs, flashers and roadway markings all across the region.

The project focuses on 19 spots in Missoula, Ravalli, Mineral, Granite, Flathead and Lake counties, as well as on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

The safety features were picked based on crash trends from the areas.

MDT hopes the improvements will reduce the number of cars that veer off the road.

Weather permitting, crews will be working on weekdays between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

MDT expects the project will be completed by the end of July.

While traffic control will be there, the Department said drivers can expect 10 to 15 minute delays, slower speeds and single-lane traffic when passing through construction zones.

The Department of Transportation's 5-1-1 website has updated information on conditions and delays.