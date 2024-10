RONAN — Lake County authorities are continuing to search for a 54-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Danette Renee Tenas was last seen on the evening of October 8 walking towards the Pache homesites in Ronan.

She is a 5’9” tall Native American who weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Danette is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 406-883-7301.