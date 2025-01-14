St. Ignatius girl competes in Universal Beauty competition

ST. IGNATIUS — Kenna Callahan of St. Ignatius is just like any young girl growing up on a ranch in Montana.

Except a few times a year she competes to win a national title — and this year she is taking her hometown talent to a universal stage.

“Six-year-old Kenna Callahan from St. Ignatius here to show the world donkey ranchers can do pageants too,” Kenna said.

She spends her time along the Mission Mountains raising donkeys and riding horses, but she is about to trade her cowgirl hat for a crown.

“We tried a couple when she was an infant and she did really well on those,” Megan Callahan, Kenna’s mother said.

Kenna fell in love with pageants at four years old and the work behind it goes without saying.

“It’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work, hair appointments, making sure outfits still fit,” Megan says.

This includes yearly fundraising, to pay for fees and travel but Megan says the community is very supportive.

“The public is always willing to help kids like these, get where they are going.”

Kenna is determined to win that next crown as she prepares to compete in the 2025 Universal Beauty competition.

“First try and win that Montana crown and then go to the world pageant and try to win that one,” Kenna said, adding, [it's] "kinda scary, but it’s more fun.”

Megan says Kenna enjoys the excitement.

“I think it’s important that she can represent not only small towns but reservations across the United States and it’s just great for these girls to get out there and show the world it’s achievable.”

The Little Miss Universal Pageant will be held in Montgomery, Alabama beginning on Thursday, Jan. 16.