St. Regis Travel Center announces new owners

ST. REGIS — A Western Montana landmark has new owners.

The St. Regis Travel Center has joined the Carson Family of Businesses, which is based in Portland, Oregon.

The travel center, which offers several services and attractions — including a free live trout aquarium — has been family-owned since 1962.

Visitors from across the country stop at the St. Regis Travel Center, which is one of the largest employers in Mineral County.

According to a news release, the Carson Family of Businesses traces its roots back to 1938.

“It was important for us to have a succession plan that was best for the business, especially for the outstanding team at the Travel Center," St. Regis Travel Center owners Muffy and Gary Bullock stated.

Carson’s President, Blake Woodbury, notes this is the company's first partnership in the Treasure State.