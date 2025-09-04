The Community Food Bank of Mineral County celebrated the groundbreaking of its new facility on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone for a community where food assistance is desperately needed.

The new building, funded by a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Montana Department of Commerce, will replace a previous facility that had to be demolished due to safety concerns.

"We have been for a long time needing a food bank, so we found one and we didn't have it very long, and we found out that it wasn't fit for people to be walking around in, so we had to have it torn down," said Community Food Bank of Mineral County director Linda Christofferson.

Watch to learn more about the new facility:

Superior gets new community food bank facility with $700,000 state grant

The need for food assistance in Mineral County is substantial. Through the end of August, the food bank has assisted 921 people — nearly matching Superior's total population of 940 residents.

"So 921 people, you know how many live in Superior? 940. That's just supposed to show you how badly needed this is," Christofferson said.

Community Food Bank of Mineral County vice president Gordon Albert emphasized the critical nature of the service in an area where poverty is widespread.

"I'm here to tell you how important it is, as far as us gathering together for this event, realizing that over 84% of Mineral County is at or below the poverty level. Now, what that means is basically more than 10% of the people here are in desperate need of assistance," Albert said.

The food bank serves not only Superior but also other areas across Mineral County. After operating from temporary locations while shuffling deliveries, organizers hope to have the new facility operational by January.

Volunteer Heidi Porret highlighted the community support that makes the food bank possible.

"We'll have a building for the food bank, a real place for them to come and get their food and it is in great need; a lot of people would go hungry if we didn't have it," Porret said.

The food bank relies entirely on donations and volunteer support to keep its pantry stocked and services running.

"The people in Mineral County and surrounding areas is what keeps us going. If it wasn't for these people and others, we could never do it," Albert said.

Albert encouraged continued community support for the vital service.

"Through their volunteering and through their giving of funds that makes all of this possible so I urge you, if you haven't done so already please consider the food bank here in Mineral County," Albert said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.