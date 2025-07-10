HAMILTON — When a restaurant closes like Missoula's 4Bs, many wonder what will take up the space.

This fall, a Hamilton family is headed up Highway 93 to bring Filipino fare into the location on Broadway.

"The biggest thing with restaurants is — it provides experiences and places for family to be together," Executive Chef Anthony Moore said.

Here's what's coming to the former 4B's site in Missoula:

Suzette's Organics bringing Filipino fusion food to Missoula this fall

Moore grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, with a family who loved to cook, "We look at food as like kind of art."

When he and his brother Emilio returned to Montana to be closer to their father's Darby roots, they decided to open a restaurant and name it after their mother.

"My mom was born in Manila. She's always cooked. She taught us at a very young age how to cook, so she was definitely like the inspiration," Moore explained.

Emily Brown/MTN News Suzette's has been using only organic ingredients since the restaurant's inception in Hamilton.

Suzette's has been using only organic ingredients since the restaurant's inception a few years ago.

"The Dinuguan is really awesome. Pancit is our noodle dish, which is the skinny vermicelli noodles, but then once again, with stir-fried vegetables, you can make it taste like whatever you want with different spices," Moore explained.

Now, Moore says the business is seeing much more traffic than ever.

"We have people from Missoula already come here, they'll drive all the way here just to eat it," Moore noted.

Emily Brown/MTN News This fall, a Hamilton family is headed up Highway 93 to bring Filipino fare into the location on Broadway.

This fall, the family is bringing the same flavors and quality to Missoula.

"At Suzette's, we wanna offer good food to people and whatever that means to them, there'll be something on the menu that will cater towards your needs. I think the biggest thing is just being able to share the vision or the appreciation for quality," Moore explained.

The family also plans to start a YouTube channel to help people get to know them and their dishes.

"We want this restaurant to be very interactive, so that way, people can get to know us and feel comfortable," Moore said.