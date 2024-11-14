Tiny Bees Daycare in Thompson Falls provides childcare for rural area

THOMPSON FALLS — It’s no secret that affordable childcare is hard to come by, especially in rural areas.

But, in Thompson Falls, a new daycare has opened up, providing the option for childcare for families that they otherwise may not have had.

“People are starting to realize I’m that here. And I’ve had, people are like, they’re excited, they’re like, we’re glad you’re doing it. We’re glad there’s this option out there for people. People can go back to work and not be at home,” said Tiny Bees Daycare owner Holly Sanders.

Tiny Bees Daycare opened this past May, providing a service that's needed in Sanders County.

“They did a survey and it showed that there was like, 85 kids in the county that needed daycare. And eight of them were in Thompson Falls,” Sanders said.

Zach Volheim/MTN News Holly Sanders decided to open Tiny Bees Daycare because she not only saw a need for it in the community but also an opportunity for a change of pace.

An essential part of Sanders and Tiny Bees Daycare is that she's a licensed childcare provider through the state, opening up opportunities for people across the income spectrum.

“Because I’m licensed there are scholarships from the state...people really could afford daycare,” explained Sanders. “So like, these two are brother and sister, and their mom only pays like, $34 a month.”

“I’d been working in the corporate world for 20 years. And so I just decided, I like kids, I work with the Sunday school kids and have done youth group and I have four grandkids of my own. And so, I thought, ya know, I like kids, they’re fun. And, there’s also the need. And so I just decided, let’s open a daycare”, Sanders told MTN with a smile.

Zach Volheim/MTN News Tiny Bees Daycare in Thompson Falls is providing an option for childcare for families that they otherwise may not have had.

There is still space open at Tiny Bees Daycare as well.

“I can have up to, with, if I had me and another person, I can have up to actually 22 kids," Sanders noted.

Tiny Bees Daycare serves all of Sanders County and Sanders hopes that as the word begins to spread about her daycare, more spots will fill up. She'll then be able to hire another person to meet the demand that seems to exist.