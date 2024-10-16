US Forest Service receives purchase agreement for Holland Lake Lodge

HOLLAND LAKE — The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has received notification of a purchase agreement for Holland Lake Lodge between Eric Jacobsen and current owners Christian Wohlfeil/POWDR.

The USFS service released a statement to MTN News stating, “The Forest received notification of a purchase agreement late Friday, October 11 between Eric Jacobsen and Christian Wohlfeil/POWDR. Details of that agreement will need to be requested from those parties. We have not yet received an application for a special use permit.”

Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles held a community meeting in Condon in early September to discuss a potential purchase of Holland Lake Lodge.

Jacobsen grew up in Great Falls and has a house in Whitefish while Knowles frequently visits Montana with his family — but both currently reside in Park City, Utah.

Another community meeting with Jacobsen and Knowles is planned at the Condon Community Hall on October 23 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

POWDR withdrew its application for expansion in October of 2023.

WATCH previous coverage: New potential Holland Lake Lodge buyers hold meeting to hear from the community