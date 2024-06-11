Woman dies in early Tuesday crash near Arlee

ARLEE — A 25-year-old woman from Arlee died early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Lake County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened near the intersection of Dumontier and McLeod roads outside of Arlee at 4:23 a.m.

The victim was heading north on McLeod Road when she missed a curve, causing her Nissan Versa to go off the road and then roll over, according to MHP.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt. MHP reports speed is believed to have been a factor in the fatal crash.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.