Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Woman dies in early Tuesday crash near Arlee

The fatal crash happened at 4:23 a.m. near the intersection of Dumontier and McLeod roads outside of Arlee
FATAL ARLEE CRASH 061124
MTN News
FATAL ARLEE CRASH 061124
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 11, 2024

ARLEE — A 25-year-old woman from Arlee died early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Lake County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened near the intersection of Dumontier and McLeod roads outside of Arlee at 4:23 a.m.

The victim was heading north on McLeod Road when she missed a curve, causing her Nissan Versa to go off the road and then roll over, according to MHP.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt. MHP reports speed is believed to have been a factor in the fatal crash.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

More local news from KPAX
Northside Missoula Pedestrian Bridge

Missoula County

Work continues to renovate, repair Missoula’s Northside Pedestrian Bridge

MTN News
10:40 AM, Jun 11, 2024
Held v Montana Plaintiffs

Montana News

Montana law professor weighs chances of Held vs. Montana

Keila Szpaller - Daily Montanan
9:41 AM, Jun 11, 2024
Missoula residents overflow crowd

Missoula County

Missoula City Council hears comment, passes proposed urban camping resolution

Derek Joseph
8:29 AM, Jun 11, 2024
Third Street Housing Opportunity

Missoula County

MRA approves funding for income-restricted housing on 3rd Street

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
8:52 PM, Jun 10, 2024
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Bitterroot NF danger to rise, wildfire mitigation workshop planned

MTN News
4:35 PM, Jun 10, 2024
Lincoln County Libraries

Western Montana News

Lincoln County Libraries face uncertain future after ballot request fails

Kiana Wilson
4:09 PM, Jun 10, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader