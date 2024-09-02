Watch Now
Woman dies in one-vehicle crash near Anaconda

MTN NEWS
BUTTE — An Arkansas woman died following a one-vehicle crash near Anaconda on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The MHP reports the crash happened around 3:20 p.m.

The 36-year-old woman from Paragould, AR was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on Montana Highway 48 between Anaconda and Warm Springs.

According to the MHP, the woman attempted to negotiate a right curve at mile marker 2, which is near Bowman Field. She went off the roadway to the left and reportedly over-steered.

The Civic lost traction and slid off the roadway to the left then overturned multiple times, according to the report. It came to rest about 30 yards off the roadway.

The woman was taken to Community Hospital of Anaconda, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the MHP report, the woman was wearing her seat belt, and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Drugs and speed are reportedly suspected as factors.

The woman has not been identified at this time, and no further details were released.

