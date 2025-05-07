Work to rehab Western Montana bridges complete

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has officially completed work to rehabilitate 38 bridges between Missoula and Sula in Western Montana.

The bridge preservation project involved crews rehabilitating bridges with crack sealing, smoothing, joint repairs, and new pavement markings, evaluating each bridge for specific needs.

and secondary highways 269 and 203.

Work on the Secondary Highway 531 bridge near Hamilton was postponed due to weather.

The bridges were all built between 1949 and 2011.