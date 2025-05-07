Watch Now
Work to rehab Western Montana bridges complete

Crews worked on 37 of the project’s 38 bridges in 2024, including along U.S. Highway 93.
The Montana Department of Transportation has officially finished rehabilitating 38 bridges between Missoula and Sula.
MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has officially completed work to rehabilitate 38 bridges between Missoula and Sula in Western Montana.

The bridge preservation project involved crews rehabilitating bridges with crack sealing, smoothing, joint repairs, and new pavement markings, evaluating each bridge for specific needs.

and secondary highways 269 and 203.

Work on the Secondary Highway 531 bridge near Hamilton was postponed due to weather.

The bridges were all built between 1949 and 2011.

