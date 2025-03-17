Yellow Bay State Park on Flathead Lake to close temporarily

Yellow Bay State Park will be closed to the public beginning on Monday, March 17, for work to upgrade he 15-acre park between Bigfork and Polson.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has awarded a construction contract to pave roads, relocate campsites, install a new latrine, and install an adaptive kayak launching device at the park's boat ramp.

FWP notes that due to public safety concerns, the park — including the boat ramp — will be closed during the project with an anticipated completion of July 1.