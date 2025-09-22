Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Young woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

EUREKA - An 18-year-old woman from Eureka died in a one-vehicle crash on Friday, Sept. 19, in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on Glen Lake Road near Eureka.

The victim was heading west in a pickup truck when he missed a curve, went off the road and hit a tree head-on.

MHP reports the victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are suspected to have played roles in the crash, according to the MHP report.

