4th of July holiday events planned across Western Montana

Several Western Montana communities will be holding events to mark the holiday weekend
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 03, 2024

MISSOULA — Several Western Montana communities will be holding events to mark the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Here is a look at some of the celebrations that are being planned.

Flathead County 

The 4th of July Parade in Kalispell begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. It will run from Center Street down Main Street past the Flathead County Courthouse. More info here.

Following the parade, the annual Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social will take place on the grounds of the Conrad Mansion. There will be free ice cream, live music and food trucks.

Whitefish will once again be holding its annual celebration on July 4th at the Whitefish City Beach. The event runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. with the fireworks set to go off at dusk. There will be several vendors available before the fireworks show. More info here.

The annual 4th of July parade in Bigfork will step off at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Parking and a shuttle will be available at the intersection of Highways 35 and 82. No pedestrian or vehicle traffic will be allowed to cross the Bridge Street Bridge. More info here.

Head over to Lakeside on Thursday evening and watch fireworks light up the skies over Flathead Lake. The event begins at 11 p.m. at the Lakeside Marina. Fireworks will be launched off a floating barge. More info here.

Missoula County

Seeley Lake will host its annual 4th of July celebration beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Several events are planned all day long including a parade at 2 p.m. and live music beginning at 7 p.m. Fireworks will also be set off over Seeley Lake on Thursday evening. More info here.

The Old Fashioned 4th at the Fort celebration will take place on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at Fort Missoula. There will be old-fashioned children's games, a dunk tank, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, craft vendors, scavenger hunts and more.

Ravalli County

Fireworks will light up the night skies at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton on Thursday, July 4th. The annual event will get started at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Lake County

Polson will be hosting its annual fireworks show beginning at dusk on Wednesday, July 3 at Riverside Park, weather permitting. The 4th of July parade begins at 12 p.m. on Thursday on Main Street in Polson.

Sanders County

Freedom Fest 2024 will be taking place on July 4th at the Sanders County Fairgrounds in Plains. The free event begins at noon. There will be vendors, live music, food trucks a farmers market, and much more. The day will be capped off with a fireworks show.

Mineral County

Alberton will be holding its annual community celebration and fireworks show on July 4th. There will be kids activities, live music, cornhole tournaments, food and a fireworks show. The event is taking place at the River Edge Resort and Steakhouse. More info here.

