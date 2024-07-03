Lots of July 4th holiday events planned across the Flathead Valley

KALISPELL — The Flathead has numerous events starting tomorrow to celebrate the 4th of July weekend.

Some of the best fireworks will be over the lakes. Fireworks will be shot off over Flathead Lake in Lakeside and Polson. Whitefish Lake will also have its annual fireworks show.



Numerous parades are also planned to mark the holiday, including in Marion, Kalispell, Bigfork and Polson.

Once all the fireworks are done, the Bigfork Montana Rodeo begins on the July 5 gor a long weekend of rodeo fun.

Here is a list of some of the 4th of July events in the Flathead:

Kalispell



Downtown parade: 10 a.m. on July 4

Conrad Mansion free ice cream: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., July 4

Patriotic American Brewery live music: 6 p.m., July 4 - July 6

Big Sky Autofest: July 5 - July 7

Rebecca Farms Symphony Night: 7:30 p.m., July 5 and July 6

Bigfork



Downtown parade: 12 p.m., July 4

Bigfork Montana Rodeo: 7 p.m., July 5 - July 8

5K Freedom walk/run: 8:30 a.m., July 4

Ferndale Fire Hall Annual Bison BBQ: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., July 6

Marion



Parade: 11 a.m., July 4

Columbia Falls



Brash Rodeo Summer Series: 7 p.m., July 4

Whitefish



Whitefish Lake fireworks: 10 p.m., July 4

Whitefish Arts Festival: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., July 5 - July 7

Polson



Fireworks: at dusk on July 3

Parade: 12 p.m., July 4

Lakeside

