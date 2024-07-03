Watch Now
Lots of July 4th holiday events planned across the Flathead Valley

Kalispell 4th of July parade
Down on main street hundreds of people gathered as dozens of floats of all shapes and sizes rolled on by.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 03, 2024

KALISPELL — The Flathead has numerous events starting tomorrow to celebrate the 4th of July weekend.

Some of the best fireworks will be over the lakes. Fireworks will be shot off over Flathead Lake in Lakeside and Polson. Whitefish Lake will also have its annual fireworks show.

Numerous parades are also planned to mark the holiday, including in Marion, Kalispell, Bigfork and Polson.
Once all the fireworks are done, the Bigfork Montana Rodeo begins on the July 5 gor a long weekend of rodeo fun.

Here is a list of some of the 4th of July events in the Flathead:

Kalispell

  • Downtown parade: 10 a.m. on July 4
  • Conrad Mansion free ice cream: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., July 4
  • Patriotic American Brewery live music: 6 p.m., July 4 - July 6
  • Big Sky Autofest: July 5 - July 7
  • Rebecca Farms Symphony Night: 7:30 p.m., July 5 and July 6

Bigfork

  • Downtown parade: 12 p.m., July 4
  • Bigfork Montana Rodeo: 7 p.m., July 5 - July 8
  • 5K Freedom walk/run: 8:30 a.m., July 4
  • Ferndale Fire Hall Annual Bison BBQ: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., July 6

Marion

  • Parade: 11 a.m., July 4

Columbia Falls

  • Brash Rodeo Summer Series: 7 p.m., July 4

Whitefish

  • Whitefish Lake fireworks: 10 p.m., July 4
  • Whitefish Arts Festival: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., July 5 - July 7

Polson

  • Fireworks: at dusk on July 3
  • Parade: 12 p.m., July 4

Lakeside

  • Fireworks: 11 p.m., July 4
