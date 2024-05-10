Watch Now
Food Truck Festival fundraiser returning to Missoula Friday

The third annual Food Truck Festival fundraiser takes place on Friday at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.
Food Truck Festival
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 12:05:29-04

MISSOULA — The third annual Food Truck Festival fundraiser hosted by Cancer Support Community Montana and the Missoula Paddleheads takes place on Friday.

There will be 16 different food trucks, game and activities, a culinary competition and raffles.

All proceeds from the Food Truck Festival will directly benefit Cancer Support Community Montana's programs and services.

The Food Truck Festival runs from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Admission is free.

