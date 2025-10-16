Glacier Symphony prepares for 43rd season with opening weekend performances

KALISPELL - The Glacier Symphony is preparing for the opening weekend of its 43rd season.

The symphony’s opening performances will take place at the Wachholz College Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The production will feature two classical music repertoire works, Beethoven's Piano Concerto #5 and Mahler's Symphony #1, as well as other award-winning pieces.

Fans can also look forward to audience favorite pianist Alon Goldstein, who returns as a guest soloist.

"The works on the program are very demanding; they're the highest level of the orchestral repertoire," Glacier Symphony Maestro John Zoltek told MTN.

The opening weekend opens the gateway to many different Glacier Symphony productions throughout the concert season.

That includes the Nutcracker with the San Diego Ballet in December, West Side Story with the Alpine Theater Project in January and much more.

"We have a very full season of great, great music coming your way for our wonderful residents of the Flathead Valley," Zoltek says.

Zoltek also aims to help the Glacier Symphony reach different music tastes throughout the season.

“From those who really enjoy the classics and the classic music world and those who also want to have some fun concerts like rock n roll concerts, jazz concerts, so our aim is to be able to offer lots of music experience at a very very quality performance level for our community," Zoltek explained.

Tickets for the opening weekend performances are still on sale here.