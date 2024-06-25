Kalispell's Picnic in the Park has returned for the summer

KALISPELL — One of Kalispell’s favorite summer activities is back bringing great music to the Flathead Valley.
Kalispell’s Picnic in the Park offers live music — featuring a wide variety of genres — for free every Tuesday night and Wednesday at lunchtime.
It's a family friendly event in Depot Park with room for kids to run and play.
Food and beverage vendors at the park during all events in case you don’t have time to pack a picnic.
Tuesdays (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
- Tuesday, June 25
- Tuesday, July 2
- Tuesday, July 9
- Tuesday, July 16
- Tuesday, July 23
- Tuesday, July 30
- Tuesday, August 6
- Tuesday, August 13
- Tuesday, August 20
Wednesdays (11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)
- Wednesday, July 10
- Wednesday, July 24
- Wednesday, August 7
