Kalispell's Picnic in the Park has returned for the summer

KALISPELL — One of Kalispell’s favorite summer activities is back bringing great music to the Flathead Valley.

Kalispell’s Picnic in the Park offers live music — featuring a wide variety of genres — for free every Tuesday night and Wednesday at lunchtime.

It's a family friendly event in Depot Park with room for kids to run and play.

Food and beverage vendors at the park during all events in case you don’t have time to pack a picnic.

Tuesdays (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)



Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, July 2

Tuesday, July 9

Tuesday, July 16

Tuesday, July 23

Tuesday, July 30

Tuesday, August 6

Tuesday, August 13

Tuesday, August 20

Wednesdays (11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)

