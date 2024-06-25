Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Kalispell's Picnic in the Park has returned for the summer

One of Kalispell’s favorite summer activities is back bringing great music to the Flathead Valley
Kalispell Picnic in the Park
MTN News file
Kalispell’s Picnic in the Park offers live music for free every Tuesday night and on Wednesdays at lunchtime in Depot Park.
Kalispell Picnic in the Park
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 25, 2024

KALISPELL — One of Kalispell’s favorite summer activities is back bringing great music to the Flathead Valley.

Kalispell’s Picnic in the Park offers live music — featuring a wide variety of genres — for free every Tuesday night and Wednesday at lunchtime.

It's a family friendly event in Depot Park with room for kids to run and play.

Food and beverage vendors at the park during all events in case you don’t have time to pack a picnic.

Tuesdays (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

  • Tuesday, June 25
  • Tuesday, July 2
  • Tuesday, July 9
  • Tuesday, July 16
  • Tuesday, July 23
  • Tuesday, July 30
  • Tuesday, August 6
  • Tuesday, August 13
  • Tuesday, August 20

Wednesdays (11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)

  • Wednesday, July 10
  • Wednesday, July 24
  • Wednesday, August 7
More local news from KPAX
cultural camp

Flathead Nation

Speak the language: Cultural committee keeps Salish language alive

Robyn Iron
4:34 PM, Jun 25, 2024
Missoula ADA Picnic

Missoula County

Missoula picnic celebrates upcoming anniversary of ADA

Zach Volheim
2:15 PM, Jun 25, 2024
Bitterroot River Drowning Map

Ravalli County

West Virginia man drowns in Bitterroot River rafting accident

MTN News
1:38 PM, Jun 25, 2024
Evergreen fire

Flathead County

Vehicles, outbuildings, part of home burn after Evergreen grass fire spreads

Kiana Wilson
10:45 AM, Jun 25, 2024
marijuana dispensary

Missoula County

Ordinance to pause new Missoula marijuana dispensary licenses introduced

MTN News
9:02 AM, Jun 25, 2024
Glacier National Park

Flathead County

Woman who drowned at Glacier National Park identified

MTN News
8:38 AM, Jun 25, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader