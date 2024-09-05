Montana Dragon Boat Festival returning to Polson

POLSON — A one-of-a-kind dragon boat festival is returning to Polson this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montana Dragon Boat Festival is being put on by the Silver Lining Foundation which is the first and only all breast cancer survivor dragon boat and outrigger canoe team in Montana.

The festival — which is being held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the fairgrounds — will include vendors, a vibrant cultural celebration, and of course, the main attraction is the dragon boat races.

The races begin at 8:45 a.m. and are anticipated to run until 2:30 p.m.

Visit https://www.silverliningmt.org/dragon-boat for more information.