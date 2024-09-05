Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Montana Dragon Boat Festival returning to Polson

The Montana Dragon Boat Festival is being put on by the Silver Lining Foundation
A one-of-a-kind dragon boat festival is returning to Polson this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dragon Race
Posted

POLSON — A one-of-a-kind dragon boat festival is returning to Polson this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montana Dragon Boat Festival is being put on by the Silver Lining Foundation which is the first and only all breast cancer survivor dragon boat and outrigger canoe team in Montana.

The festival — which is being held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the fairgrounds — will include vendors, a vibrant cultural celebration, and of course, the main attraction is the dragon boat races.

The races begin at 8:45 a.m. and are anticipated to run until 2:30 p.m.

Visit https://www.silverliningmt.org/dragon-boat for more information.

More local news from KPAX
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire holds steady, evacuation orders rescinded

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings at Sharrott Creek Fire

MTN News
Edwin Loder

Western Montana News

Search, investigation continues for Ronan man reported missing

Kathryn Roley
Mineral County Sheriff's Office

Western Montana News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested following incident with law enforcement in Superior

MTN News
Mile Marker 104 Fire Dixon

Wildfire Watch

400-acre wildfire near Dixon believed to be human-caused

MTN News
Submittable

Missoula County

Two Missoula tech firms make list of 5,000 fastest growing companies

Missoula Current

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader