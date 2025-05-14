Restaurant week celebration underway in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — This marks Whitefish's restaurant week, a celebration of the local dining scene.

You can enjoy special menus at various restaurants through Friday while supporting Housing Whitefish, a nonprofit focused on workforce housing.

Some participating restaurants include: Amazing Crepes, Beldi Restaurant, Boat Club Bar & Dining Room, Indah Sushi, Folklore Coffee, and many, many more.

Click here to view a full list of participating locations and to book reservations.

Special menus will be available until 11 p.m. on Friday night.