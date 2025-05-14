Watch Now
Restaurant week celebration underway in Whitefish

This marks Whitefish's restaurant week, a celebration of the local dining scene.
You can enjoy special menus at various restaurants through May 16, 2025, while supporting the nonprofit Housing Whitefish.
You can enjoy special menus at various restaurants through Friday while supporting Housing Whitefish, a nonprofit focused on workforce housing.

Some participating restaurants include: Amazing Crepes, Beldi Restaurant, Boat Club Bar & Dining Room, Indah Sushi, Folklore Coffee, and many, many more.

Click here to view a full list of participating locations and to book reservations.

Special menus will be available until 11 p.m. on Friday night.

