Hellgate Middle School principal named Montana's 2025 National Distinguished Principal

One of Missoula’s own, Hellgate Middle School principal Jamie Courville, was named the 2025 National Distinguished Principal for Montana. Tuesday, the school community came together to celebrate with an assembly.

“After looking all over the whole state of Montana, and considering almost 400 school principals, I am proud to say that we made the decision that the very best principal in the state of Montana was right here at your school,” Rob Watson, executive director of the School Administrators of Montana, said while presenting the award.

Courville loves his school but not the spotlight. He describes himself as "very humble," and most school personnel would agree.

“He's a strong, quiet leader. Very humble. It's nice that people are recognized for for their actions, not always just their words,” said math teacher John Lorenz. “He's just been very supportive of us and not only students, but the teachers.”

Tuesday morning, the whole school gathered to honor him and his new distinguished title. The award is given out by the Montana Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals, in recognition of the principal’s dedication to learning, school performance and a supportive school environment.

At the assembly, the crowd cheered on Courville’s 12 years of service at Hellgate. This goes beyond the school itself, like his dodgeball tournament to support Toys for Tots.

“I appreciate Mr. Courville's support of teachers in the classroom, but also all the students that we have. And how he extends that support to the community and engaging our school with community,” said science teacher Mike Plautz.

After thanking everyone for coming, Courville was ready to step out of the limelight.

“Now it’s time to get back to work. Business as usual. Use the aisles. Report to third period,” he said, trying to cut the gathering off after just a few minutes.

But, the community was not having it. They wanted to honor him a little more. Superintendent Molly Blakely presented Courville, who grew up in St. Ignatius, with a print of the Mission Mountains. Students also made a full box of thank you cards for Courville and his office.

“I don't like to draw a lot of attention to myself. I thought it was very neat to be recognized by my colleagues and people and, especially, my staff within the building. But, it's definitely a representation of everybody in this building,” Courville said.