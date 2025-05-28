GREAT FALLS — Pam Ebel of Missoula drove away from City Motors in Great Falls with a brand-new, fully loaded 2025 Chevy Silverado pickup truck on Tuesday.

Ebel was the grand prize winner of the 2025 MTN Chevy Raffle, an annual fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Montana.

Missoula raffle winner picks up new vehicle at City Motors in Great Falls

Her winning ticket was selected from a pool of more than 131,000 entries during the State Summer Games in Billings earlier this month.

Ebel has been buying raffle tickets at her local Town Pump for as long as she can remember — never expecting to win, but always motivated by a deep appreciation for the mission behind the fundraiser.

“I always like the idea of supporting Special Olympics,” Ebel said, holding back tears as she stood beside her new truck. “I’ve known people that have been in Special Olympics. It’s really worthwhile, and these guys work so hard. And they deserve the support.”

She added with a smile, “And I’m going to cry, so you can cut it off.”

Pam and her family made the trip to Great Falls to claim the prize, and the moment didn’t disappoint.

This year’s raffle raised more than $713,000 to support training, equipment, and travel for Special Olympics Montana athletes across the state.

The MTN Chevy Raffle is one of the organization’s largest and most impactful annual fundraisers.

Organizers say the success of the raffle is a testament to Montana’s generous spirit — and to people like Pam Ebel, who support athletes not for the prizes, but for the purpose.