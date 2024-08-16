Plains church gives out free school supplies as school year draws closer

PLAINS — Back to school season is officially here and with that comes a need for school supplies.

The Plains community is coming together to help give out school supplies for those in need.

“We assist with Sanders County students — school supplies from backpacks to school supplies to clothing as well — and also shoes,” said Church on the Move activity coordinator Jessica Peterson.

The free school supplies event — put on by Church on the Move — will offer 80 students a chance to gather the supplies they need to start the school year.

There is also a clothing bank where families can pick out new clothes for school. The clothing bank is also open outside of the school supplies event and anyone can stop by on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Plains community is so generous and it's just neat to be a part of helping, helping get these clothes out to the kids who need them” Church on the Move volunteer Ginnette Petras told MTN.

“It's helping greatly. We really appreciate it. It’s, it's fun looking at new stuff and if we didn't have the money, we would come down and, and it's very appreciative of them” shared Nicole Giese, parent of a seventh grade student.

For some families, this is a huge help and allows them to provide their children with the materials they need without causing financial strain.

Peterson, the organizer of this event, encourages others to get together and help their communities as the need for events like this exists in communities large and small.

“This is something that any community can start. You can start small or you can go a little bit bigger. You know, it's been a fun year, [an[ event for everybody and it's so needed. Whether it's, it's a small community or a large community, people need that little help. So this is something that you can, you can kinda get back to” remarked Peterson.

“She loves my daughter loves her new shoes that she, she picked out. They're different colors. So everything else has been good” said Giese.