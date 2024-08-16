Watch Now
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Plains church gives out free school supplies as school year draws closer

The Plains community is coming together to help give out school supplies for those in need
The Plains community is coming together to help give out school supplies for those in need.
Church on the Move backpacks
Posted
and last updated

PLAINS — Back to school season is officially here and with that comes a need for school supplies.

The Plains community is coming together to help give out school supplies for those in need.

“We assist with Sanders County students — school supplies from backpacks to school supplies to clothing as well — and also shoes,” said Church on the Move activity coordinator Jessica Peterson.

The free school supplies event — put on by Church on the Move — will offer 80 students a chance to gather the supplies they need to start the school year.

Church School Supplies
Church on the Move and the Plains community are coming together to help give out school supplies for those in need.

There is also a clothing bank where families can pick out new clothes for school. The clothing bank is also open outside of the school supplies event and anyone can stop by on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Plains community is so generous and it's just neat to be a part of helping, helping get these clothes out to the kids who need them” Church on the Move volunteer Ginnette Petras told MTN.

“It's helping greatly. We really appreciate it. It’s, it's fun looking at new stuff and if we didn't have the money, we would come down and, and it's very appreciative of them” shared Nicole Giese, parent of a seventh grade student.

For some families, this is a huge help and allows them to provide their children with the materials they need without causing financial strain.

Church School Supplies
The impact of the event was immediately seen in all the families at showed up, with the students running around excited to pick out all of their new supplies.

Peterson, the organizer of this event, encourages others to get together and help their communities as the need for events like this exists in communities large and small.

“This is something that any community can start. You can start small or you can go a little bit bigger. You know, it's been a fun year, [an[ event for everybody and it's so needed. Whether it's, it's a small community or a large community, people need that little help. So this is something that you can, you can kinda get back to” remarked Peterson.

The impact of the event was immediately seen in all the families at showed up, with the students running around excited to pick out all of their new supplies.

“She loves my daughter loves her new shoes that she, she picked out. They're different colors. So everything else has been good” said Giese.

More local news from KPAX
Sword Swallower Dan Meyer

Flathead County

World renowned sword swallower performing at the Northwest Montana Fair

Kiana Wilson
KPS

Salute to Service

All Kalispell School District students eligible for free breakfast and lunch

Sean Wells
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire remains at 270 acres east of Sula, community meeting planned

MTN News
Mount Sentinel Wildfire

Wildfire Watch

UPDATE: Wildfire on Mount Sentinel fully contained

MTN News
Demoss Missing Idaho

Missoula County

Search continues for Missoula area motorcyclist reported missing in Idaho

MTN News
Dr. Tyler Hurst

Crime and Courts

New developments in sexual assaults case against former Missoula ER doctor

Kathryn Roley

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.