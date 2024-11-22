Stevensville medical spa helps breast cancer survivors restore confidence

STEVENSVILLE — A Bitterroot medical spa, Wyldflower Aesthetics, helps cancer survivors grow their confidence after the battle of a lifetime.

Paula Crews was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer at the same time in, August of 2015.

“My husband, he was out of town on the day I technically got diagnosed, and I remember making the phone call to him for him to come home,” said Crews.

Paula underwent a double mastectomy, which altered her appearance. While she was then cancer-free, she had to deal with the aftermath of a very invasive surgery.

Paula Crews Paula Crews amidst cancer battle.

“You get out of the shower and you look at yourself, it's just it's different,” said Crews.

Wyldflower offers a repigmentation service that can help these breast cancer survivors, turn their surgery scars into badges of honor.

"I chose wildflower with a ‘Y’ because the [spelling] was different and unique and I felt like that represented women,” said Wyldflower owner Julie Grundel.

She was a former sales employee who found true fulfillment after opening Wyldflower in Stevensville.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Paula Crews speaking with medical spa owner, Julie Grundel, content with results of her tattoos.

“We did not grow up with a lot of money. You would walk into a place and people would look at you up and down like you didn't belong,” said Grundel.

Growing up and experiencing this she kept focus on the vision she had for her own medical spa.

“When I opened this place that was one of my biggest goals, that nobody regarding status in life, felt like they were unwelcome,” Grundel said.

She knew the location would make it an easy commute for people in the Bitterroot.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Julie Grundel speaks with MTN about her medical spa Wyldflower Aesthetics which is located in Stevensville.

While she offers IV injections, facials, and other skin care services, Julie has found the most fulfillment in restoring breast repigmentation for cancer survivors.

"We do areola and nipple restoration, tattooing,” Grundel said.

These services are available to anybody who has gone through breast cancer, survived breast cancer and has had a mastectomy.

It's just as rewarding for the clients.

“I wanted to look normal again and look like other people. I don't think my husband really cared, but in the long run, he was happy I did it, but it made me feel like I was like everybody else again,” said Crews.

You can find Wyldflower Aesthetics on Instagram. The business is located at 3972 U.S. Highway 93, Suite C in Stevensville.