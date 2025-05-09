MISSOULA — Missoula launched the month of May in typical Montana fashion with sporadic weather and a rodeo.

The University of Montana's Spring Rodeo took over the Missoula Fairgrounds on May 2 and May 3, with night one's competition taking place under picture-perfect skies, while a downpour would delay night two's action for about 10 minutes.

Watch the full story:

Rain or shine: UM Spring Rodeo fans pack Missoula grandstands

But whether rain or shine, the fans packed the new grandstands all in support of the Montana Grizzly Club Rodeo team.

"I didn't really know what to expect, but it's awesome," UM student Hoy Kelley said. "Got a lot of buddies up there. We're just having fun, you know."



While some may argue the rodeo fell at a bad time for students with finals just days away, others argue the event was a reprieve from the stress.

"This really is the big bang before a week long of crazy testing," Skylar Tibbs, another UM student, said.

UM's rodeo is the final stop in the Big Sky Regional Circuit.

This year's event also marked the rodeo's return as the fairgrounds underwent renovations. Those renovations resulted in brand new grandstands that were packed to the brim over the two-night rodeo.

Some fans looked forward to experiencing the atmosphere in the Garden City.

"This is my first rodeo in Missoula," Kelley said.

While others, like sisters Jordan and Brooke Kid, were drawn to the fairgrounds for the grand finale.

"The bullriding at the very end," they said. "Definitely the bull riding."

Despite Montana State riding away with the most wins, Griz fans still walked away with pride.

“They did an awesome job tonight," Tibbs said. "You can tell there's been so much work and time heading into what they do, and it's very impressive.”