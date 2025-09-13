Teams compete at spontaneous construction fundraiser at Home ReSource in Missoula

With tools in hand and plans in mind, more than 20 teams dove into action at the annual Spontaneous Construction competition, hosted by Home ReSource in Missoula.

Also known as "Spon Con" the event has become a local tradition where creativity meets craftsmanship. Teams are given seven hours to transform salvaged materials from Home ReSource into functional art.

Whether using their own gear or borrowing tools on-site, participants compete in one of two divisions — all for the chance to win, and to raise funds for Home ReSource.

Each project not only showcases their skill, but also supports the mission of Home ReSource, a nonprofit dedicated to sustainability through reuse and education.

This year’s contestants built a range of pieces from planes to book shelves. While most teams focused on bigger projects, one team, the Trash Pandas, took things to the next level by completing not one, but three smaller builds.

“We met up before we came to this and we came up with a bunch of ideas,” said Kat Minnich, a fourth-year contestant and member of the Trash Pandas. “Then we picked out of those ideas what we wanted to make. My favorite part is seeing everybody come together and seeing it all on display.”

If you missed the event, there’s still time to enjoy the results. All entries will be on display at Home ReSource for the next month, giving the public an opportunity to vote for their favorites or place a bid to take a piece home — all while supporting a great cause.

