Valentine's Day grams that make some noise at UM

MISSOULA — This Valentine’s Day, at the University of Montana, students were serenaded to in the middle of class.

This was organized through the Singing Valentine Fundraiser, where music students performed a classic to help surprise someone's valentine.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News music students lining up to surprise someone's valentine in class



At the top of every hour the music students prepared to go from class to class. They performed an arrangement of “Hey baby” and they traveled quietly to not spoil the surprise.

Instruments were on deck and ranged from the tambourine, to trumpets, the trombone, and even tubas.

“We meet here in the music building in the lobby and we figure out where we need to go for the day," Claire Tafton said, the delegator of the singing grams.

Students on the receiving end get a rose and a card along with the live music performance.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News student at University of Montana surprised with valentine gram

This has become an annual tradition for the University of Montana. Sending a gram out to your loved one is quite simple.

“They tell us where and who they want it to be for," Tafton said.

The music got students clapping and on their feet.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Gram delivered in the middle of class



All proceeds raised from the singing grams go straight to the National Association for Music Education Club, to help them continue giving back through music.