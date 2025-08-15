Minor improvement in latest issued 'Drought Monitor'

MISSOULA — NOAA’s latest weekly Drought Monitor came out Thursday and as expected, we did see a slight improvement after the fall-like, rainy day we saw the previous Thursday (8/7)!

Erin Yost

On that date, Missoula picked up 0.44” of rain and Kalispell 0.19” which added tremendously to our monthly precipitation totals.

Here’s a look at where that stacks up for average-to-date stats:

Montana’s ‘Extreme’ drought category dropped very slightly by 1%, but ‘Severe’ dropped 6% and ‘Moderate’ dropped 8%!

I’m not seeing any major precipitation event in the near future outside of a brief, heavy downpour with thunderstorm development this weekend. Although it looks like we’re sitting pretty month-to-date, a good rain sure would be helpful right about now - especially across west central Montana.

