Griz football playoff tickets going on sale

MISSOULA — Tickets for the Nov. 30 Montana Grizzlies football playoff game against Tennessee State in Missoula go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Season ticket holders have until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to get their seats for the first-round playoff game.

Tickets, which cost $30 plus fees, go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 8:30 a.m.

University of Montana students will receive free tickets to the game which are already available at GoGriz.com/StudentTickets.

The #13 ranked Griz are headed to the playoffs for a record 28th time.

The game against the unranked Tennessee State Tigers (9-3) — the co-champions of the Big South/Ohio Valley Association — will be under the lights on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8:15 p.m. in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Additional information from the University of Montana:

Adams Center Ticket Office Hours (Nov. 24 - Nov. 30):



Mon. – Wed. (Nov. 25 – Nov. 27): 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 28: Closed for Thanksgiving (tickets may be purchased online)

Fri. Nov. 29: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – Halftime

