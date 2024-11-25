Griz football playoff tickets going on sale

MISSOULA — Tickets for the Nov. 30 Montana Grizzlies football playoff game against Tennessee State in Missoula go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Season ticket holders have until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to get their seats for the first-round playoff game.
Tickets, which cost $30 plus fees, go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
University of Montana students will receive free tickets to the game which are already available at GoGriz.com/StudentTickets.
Fans can purchase Tickets HERE.
The #13 ranked Griz are headed to the playoffs for a record 28th time.
The game against the unranked Tennessee State Tigers (9-3) — the co-champions of the Big South/Ohio Valley Association — will be under the lights on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8:15 p.m. in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Additional information from the University of Montana:
Adams Center Ticket Office Hours (Nov. 24 - Nov. 30):
- Mon. – Wed. (Nov. 25 – Nov. 27): 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. Nov. 28: Closed for Thanksgiving (tickets may be purchased online)
- Fri. Nov. 29: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sat. Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – Halftime
3 WAYS TO BUY YOUR SEASON SEATS
Online at GrizTix.com
- BUY ONLINE – Save time and receive instant confirmation via email.
- Purchase online ONLY if you want all of your season tickets. (GrizTix cannot accommodate partial orders online.)
- Go to www.griztix.com and choose "FCS Playoffs" for detailed information and instructions.
- An additional $6.00 fee per season order (not per ticket) is charged for purchases.
- For single game ticket orders, there is a $11 per ticket fee.
- GrizTix accepts Visa, MasterCard, AMEX or Discover for online orders.
- Confirm you have a working credit card in your Griztix account
In Person
- Go to the Adams Center Box Office and purchase your season seats.
- Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or AMEX are accepted.
- An additional $6.00 fee per season order (not per ticket) is charged for purchases.
NOTE: Parking on campus is limited and may it can be difficult to find parking close to the Adams Center.
By Phone
- Call (406) 243-4051 or 888-MONTANA.
- A $6.00 fee per Season Order will apply.
- Single Game Tickets have a $11 per ticket fee.
- We accept Visa, MasterCard, Discover or AMEX.
- GrizTix Call Center hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Except Thanksgiving & Black Friday)
- Callers may experience difficulty getting through by phone due to the high volume of calls.