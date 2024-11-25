Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Griz football playoff tickets going on sale

The #13 University of Montana Grizzlies host Tennessee State under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 30.
Washington-Grizzly Stadium Inside
MTN News
Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Washington-Grizzly Stadium Inside
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Tickets for the Nov. 30 Montana Grizzlies football playoff game against Tennessee State in Missoula go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Season ticket holders have until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to get their seats for the first-round playoff game.

Tickets, which cost $30 plus fees, go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 8:30 a.m.

University of Montana students will receive free tickets to the game which are already available at GoGriz.com/StudentTickets.

Fans can purchase Tickets HERE.

The #13 ranked Griz are headed to the playoffs for a record 28th time.

The game against the unranked Tennessee State Tigers (9-3) — the co-champions of the Big South/Ohio Valley Association — will be under the lights on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8:15 p.m. in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Additional information from the University of Montana:

Adams Center Ticket Office Hours (Nov. 24 - Nov. 30):

  • Mon. – Wed. (Nov. 25 – Nov. 27): 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. Nov. 28: Closed for Thanksgiving (tickets may be purchased online)
  • Fri. Nov. 29: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sat. Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – Halftime

3 WAYS TO BUY YOUR SEASON SEATS

Online at GrizTix.com

  • BUY ONLINE – Save time and receive instant confirmation via email.
  • Purchase online ONLY if you want all of your season tickets. (GrizTix cannot accommodate partial orders online.)
  • Go to www.griztix.com and choose "FCS Playoffs" for detailed information and instructions.
  • An additional $6.00 fee per season order (not per ticket) is charged for purchases.
  • For single game ticket orders, there is a $11 per ticket fee.
  • GrizTix accepts Visa, MasterCard, AMEX or Discover for online orders.
  • Confirm you have a working credit card in your Griztix account

In Person

  • Go to the Adams Center Box Office and purchase your season seats.
  • Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or AMEX are accepted.
  • An additional $6.00 fee per season order (not per ticket) is charged for purchases.

NOTE: Parking on campus is limited and may it can be difficult to find parking close to the Adams Center.

By Phone

  • Call (406) 243-4051 or 888-MONTANA.
  • A $6.00 fee per Season Order will apply.
  • Single Game Tickets have a $11 per ticket fee.
  • We accept Visa, MasterCard, Discover or AMEX.
  • GrizTix Call Center hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Except Thanksgiving & Black Friday)
  • Callers may experience difficulty getting through by phone due to the high volume of calls.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader