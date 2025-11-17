Montana Grizzlies unveil championship banner, defeat Cal Poly 90-82 in celebratory home opener

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Grizzlies celebrated their 2024 NCAA Tournament run with a championship banner ceremony Friday night before defeating Cal Poly 90-82 at the Adams Center in Missoula.

The team unveiled the banner ahead of their 7 p.m. tipoff, honoring last year's squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Montana earned the tournament berth after winning both the Big Sky Conference regular season and tournament championships.

The ceremony also recognized All-Big Sky player Joe Pridgen, who received a warm welcome from the crowd.

"We weren't surprised. I mean, when the city of Missoula wins something, they go," Pridgen said. "We just want to give thanks to the community and you know, it's a great basketball program and just for having my family out and we just want to say thank you. It's been awesome."

The Grizzlies capped off the celebratory evening with their victory over Cal Poly, improving their record for the season.

