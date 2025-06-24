Watch Now
Community Spotlight: Climate Smart Missoula hosting solar info session

The event will take place on July 1 in Missoula.
MISSOULA — Climate Smart Missoula is hosting an upcoming event.

Program Director Shanti Devins and Deputy Director Abby Huseth stopped by Community Spotlight to discuss an upcoming Solar information session.

The solar information session runs from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on July 1 at Goodworks Place, which is located at 129 West Alder Street in Missoula.

Click here to learn more about Climate Smart Missoula.

