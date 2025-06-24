MISSOULA — Climate Smart Missoula is hosting an upcoming event.

Program Director Shanti Devins and Deputy Director Abby Huseth stopped by Community Spotlight to discuss an upcoming Solar information session.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more:

Community Spotlight: Climate Smart Missoula hosting solar info session

The solar information session runs from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on July 1 at Goodworks Place, which is located at 129 West Alder Street in Missoula.

Click here to learn more about Climate Smart Missoula.