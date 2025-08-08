Salute to Service: Logan Health wins 9 American Heart Association Awards

KALISPELL — Logan Health has won more American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines awards than any hospital in Montana for the sixth consecutive year.

The AHA’s Get with the Guidelines is a quality improvement program to enhance heart and stroke care.

The hospital won eight awards this year and, for that effort, won an additional commitment to quality award. This recognizes hospitals that achieve three or more silver or higher awards in three separate modules.

Logan Health Cardiologist Robert Mitchell understands what having a high-quality heart and stroke unit does for different communities in the state.

“So for our patients in Libby, and Polson, the east side, Eureka, these are places where patients would normally have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to get the kind of care that we provide, but we provide it here in Montana so patients don't have to travel,” Mitchell told MTN.

Logan Health is one of only 158 facilities in the country to receive the Commitment to Quality award this year.