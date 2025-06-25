MISSOULA — A summertime Missoula tradition is continuing in July.

The Five Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines has several performances coming up this summer.

Chorus Director Candy Johnson and Events Coordinator Rhonda Hunt joined Community Spotlight to talk about the group's upcoming events.

Community Spotlight: Sweet Adelines summer events

The first Sweet Adelines performance will take place on Wednesday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m., after the Missoula City Band in Bonner Park. Slices of fresh baked pies for sale all evening!

The group will also perform during the opening event for the International Choral Festival on July 17 and then during the Western Montana Fair.

