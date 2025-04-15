Crews clean up waste along Clark Fork River in Missoula

Cleanup crews in Missoula removed over three tons of waste from along a section of the Clark Fork River on Tuesday.

Cleanups are scheduled each year before the spring runoff. Crews remove waste and debris in areas that could impose a possible health risk.

Tuesday's crews removed at least 6,000 pounds of waste from along the Clark Fork near the 800 block of West Broadway.

The waste is then taken to the landfill, which city officials say is the main cost. Landfill costs are funded through Missoula County’s “urban camping cleanup fund,” which was established a few years ago.

Missoula's chief administrative officer, Dale Bickell, says it costs a few thousand dollars for rental equipment and landfill fees associated with the cleanup.

Before the cleanup occurs, officials notify the community and urban campers through regular outreach and post communication along the river.

They said no citations were issued this year.