KALISPELL — The Kalispell School District is gearing up for its first day of class starting next week on August 27.

“We’re in a stable spot after a long time of not being stable and that feels really good. We have work to continue to do to make sure we maintain that level of stability,” said Kalispell School District Superintendent Matt Jensen.

Kalispell voters approved a $2.9 million high school levy last spring, for the first time in 18 years.

Hear from Kalispell School District Superintendent Matt Jensen as the first day of class nears:

Kalispell Public schools back in session next week

Jensen said the school district is feeling grateful as they enter the new school year.

“We were looking at a reduction of over 20 high school teaching positions and then phasing out some pretty critical legacy programs, and so that discussion has happened, the community responded, they voted overwhelmingly in support of keeping going in what we have going on.”

Jensen said outdated state funding methods have led to cuts to start the school year at the elementary level.

“We get roughly $1,500 less per student at the elementary level then we do for high school students, that’s unique to Montana, and so we’re pushing back against that, we think that our elementary students are worth just as much as our high school students, and we need the funding formulas to be updated from the 1970’s.”

Jensen said that the lack of state funding at the elementary level has led to a reduction of 16 full-time positions across the district.

“But we’re confident in where our class numbers are and we will be able to maintain all the programming that we have had in the past,” added Jensen.

Jensen said the district is working hard to find more ways to increase teacher pay.

“In Kalispell Public Schools in the last two years, we have been able to increase starting teacher pay roughly 25%, and I would say that’s still not enough, you know, there is not an educator in the country that I think is overpaid, especially a starting teacher in northwest Montana.”

He said more than 6,000 students are expected to attend Kalispell schools this year.

“There’s nothing more humbling than being entrusted with someone else s child, and we take that seriously and we’re just very fortunate to be in this position.”

A free Back-to-School Gear Up Event takes place at Elrod Elementary School on Wednesday, August 20.