Free Thanksgiving dinners being served across the local area

Numerous businesses and churches are serving up free dinners on Thanksgiving.
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Sykes Diner in Kalispell has been providing a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community since at least the 1980s.
Sykes Dinner 2023
Flathead Valley

  • Potluck at Chuck Wagon Bar and Grill, Dayton: 5 p.m. - bring a dish
  • Free community dinner at Christ Lutheran Church of Whitefish: 12 p.m.
  • Free meal at Bigfork Community United Methodist Church: 1 p.m. - bring a dish to share if you are able
  • Donations-based meal at Bigfork VFW: 11 a.m.
  • Free mean at Kalispell Seventh Day Adventist Church: 1 p.m. - bring dish to share if you are able
  • Free meal at Family Life Christian Church, Kalispell: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mission Valley

  • Mission Valley Elks in Polson will hold a Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 512 Main Street. To RSVP, call 406-493-7556.
  • All are welcome to Ronan's annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ronan Community Center.

Missoula Valley

  • Thanksgiving meals will be served at the Poverello Center at 1110 West Broadway in Missoula from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. All are welcome
  • Meals are available at the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter at 1919 North Avenue West from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome.

