Free Thanksgiving dinners being served across the local area

KALISPELL — Numerous businesses and churches are serving up free dinners across the region on Thanksgiving.
Flathead Valley
- Potluck at Chuck Wagon Bar and Grill, Dayton: 5 p.m. - bring a dish
- Free community dinner at Christ Lutheran Church of Whitefish: 12 p.m.
- Free meal at Bigfork Community United Methodist Church: 1 p.m. - bring a dish to share if you are able
- Donations-based meal at Bigfork VFW: 11 a.m.
- Free mean at Kalispell Seventh Day Adventist Church: 1 p.m. - bring dish to share if you are able
- Free meal at Family Life Christian Church, Kalispell: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Mission Valley
- Mission Valley Elks in Polson will hold a Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 512 Main Street. To RSVP, call 406-493-7556.
- All are welcome to Ronan's annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ronan Community Center.
Missoula Valley
- Thanksgiving meals will be served at the Poverello Center at 1110 West Broadway in Missoula from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. All are welcome
- Meals are available at the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter at 1919 North Avenue West from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome.