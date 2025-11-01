Code Girls United Seeks Volunteers to Expand Tech Programs Across Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Code Girls is on a mission to get more young girls into tech — and it's working. Now the organization needs your help to expand across Northwest Montana.

Code Girls United helps girls in grades 4-8 learn about technology, coding, and business skills. Volunteers are now needed in Kalispell, Whitefish, Helena Flats, and Eureka.

"If we don't have volunteers then it makes it very difficult for us to get girls to the finish line," said Marianne Smith, Code Girls United CEO.

Code Girls United was founded in 2018 after concerns arose about girls not having access to computer science classes in Montana.

Watch here how you can volunteer:

Code Girls Volunteers Needed

"We've grown from a very ragtag crew to after-school programs that are reaching a lot of Montana kids that don't have the opportunities," Smith said.

Code Girls United offers free after-school programs all year long, teaching girls tech skills and job readiness.

"They come in and they're learning about teaming and teamwork skills and what does it take to be a team member. We're working on problem solving, we're working on a business plan. They actually create in a team an app that solves community programs," said Sue Cheff, Code Girls United Curriculum Director and Program Coordinator.

With the success of Code Girls United now serving anywhere from 600 to 650 girls a year statewide, the need for extra volunteers to help teachers has grown.

"There's a saying, it takes a village to raise a child, and that's really what we need, is we need volunteers to come in and be a part of our Code Girls United village to help get these girls to the end zone and to the finish point," Cheff said.

Having extensive experience in technology is not required to volunteer. All that is needed is 90 minutes a week and strong workforce skills.

"Bring your business skills, bring your workplace skills, bring your teaming skills, bring just yourself and a willingness to work with girls to develop those soft skills that are needed in today's workforce," Cheff said.

To volunteer, click here to fill out an application.

