Logan Health hosts inaugural Cancer Survivors Day

KALISPELL — Logan Health is hosting its inaugural Cancer Survivors Day on Saturday, June 7, in Kalispell.

The community is invited to celebrate the strength and resilience of cancer survivors and their families who have walked through a cancer journey.

The event is free to attend and takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glacier Conference Center Field off U.S. Highway 93.

Logan Health Oncology Social Worker Deanna Duram said the event will have activities for all ages, a butterfly release symbolizing hope, cancer resource tables and more.

She said an individual is considered a cancer survivor from the time of diagnosis through the rest of their life.

“It’s very likely that either everyone knows someone who has had an experience with cancer or has personally experienced that themselves and so just being able to come together, recognize, honor and celebrate them, we want it to be a full community event.”

The event is in observance of National Cancer Survivors Month throughout June.