Work on new Sportsman Bridge in Flathead County set to begin

BIGFORK — Construction on a replacement for the Sportsman Bridge on Highway 82 between Bigfork and Kalispell will begin in early August.

“After years of planning and collaboration, we’re proud to start work on this important project,” said MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen. “Sportsman’s Bridge is an important link for residents, recreationists, and travelers in Flathead County, and this new structure will serve the community for decades to come.”

The new bridge will include two 12-foot travel lanes and two 10-foot shoulders and will be built to withstand the increased traffic in the area and larger vehicles.

The construction will also include right and left turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 82 and Oldenburg Road to improve access to the Sportsman Fishing access.

The project will be led by the Montana Department of Transportation and Sletten Construction and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Sletten Construction crews will be on-site weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

An open house will be held at the Community Room at Bigfork High School on Tuesday, August 5, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

While no formal presentation will be made, people can stop by during the event, where information about the project will be displayed and the project team will be available to answer any questions during the open house.

People can reach out with questions or concerns by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484, weekdays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by emailing Sloane at sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com.