Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Three people died in a plane crash just south of West Yellowstone after the aircraft, which took off right before midnight on July 17, was located using a smartwatch's last known location. The victims were identified as Rodney and Madison Conover from Tennessee and Kurt Robey from Utah. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident. (Read the full story)

Summer in Montana means construction, resulting in lane closures and detours along the interstate. To help ease traffic during construction, a conference in Missoula this week gathered transportation officials and experts for demonstrations of remotely controlled traffic signals. (Read the full story)

Kalispell's Walchholz College Center is getting ready to debut its first summer film series showcasing Made-in-Montana films, with screenings happening every Wednesday for the next seven weeks. The series kicks off with a free movie on July 23, followed by ticketed screenings at $10. (Read the full story)