Salute to Service: Feed the Need concert raises over $175,000 for Flathead Food Bank

KALISPELL — The fourth annual Feed the Need benefit concert drew more than 1,000 people to the Wachholz College Center on Wednesday night, raising over $175,000 for the Flathead Food Bank.

Food banks have been hit hard, making the timing of the concert particularly important.

"The cost of living, the cost of food as the valley grows, we're seeing over 2,000 visits to our pantry every month. It comes at a very serendipitous time, and it's much needed," said Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Chris Sidmore.

The free concert featured three country music acts, including headliner Drake Milligan and former Voice contestants Tommy Edwards and Clint Sherman. For Milligan, taking time out of his busy schedule to perform for the cause was important.

"It's just a great thing. Music is a great way to help out people, and not only can you have fun, have a great time, and listen to some music, but you can also raise money for a great cause. It's great to be here supporting the Flathead Food Bank, and I hope we raise a bunch of money," Milligan said.

The concert's success extends beyond the financial impact, according to Sidmore.

"Just the fact that we can bring 1,000 people together and say that in a world that tries to divide us, this is who we are as a Flathead Valley, we're gonna stand up, we're gonna show up, and it's such a beautiful thing for me because I get to go back to the food bank and say hey, this whole valley is rooting for you," Sidmore said.