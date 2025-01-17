Salute to Service: Flathead firefighters stay busy battling California wildfires

KALISPELL — Fire departments from the Flathead have been busy in California working on different assignments as duty calls.

Last week, California issued a state-to-state mutual aid request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The Bigfork and Whitefish fire departments provided an update on social media saying they are working together on structure protection.

They are also assisting the Urban Search and Rescue teams in trying to locate any human remains.

Bigfork fire officials said this is a slow and careful process of sifting through debris in a thoughtful and respectful manner.

Crews from the Flathead will be working the fires in California for a total of 18 days, including four days of travel.