Salute to Service: Friends of Flathead hosts annual used book sale

KALISPELL - Friends of Flathead, an organization that aims to improve and enhance libraries in the Flathead Valley, held its annual book sale.

The sale is their main fundraiser and takes place at the Kalispell Center Mall, where thousands of donated books and other media, such as DVDs, are sold for discounted prices.

All of the proceeds go directly towards library programs that are not featured in their budget, such as children's story hour.

The large crowds prove that there is a need for the library in the Flathead Valley.

“It just shows us that there is really a need and a want for books and materials in our community. That people love reading, they love learning, and they support the library," Friends of Flathead member Mellissa Wood told MTN.

The book sale continues through the weekend.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with discounts available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.