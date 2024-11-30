Salute to Service: NW MT Veterans Food Pantry provides holiday meals

KALISPELL — Today's Salute to Service is dedicated to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry, which has supplied hundreds of meals to veterans in the Flathead during this holiday season.

The Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry distributed 105 boxes of food to veterans for Thanksgiving and is expected to distribute more than 300 meals for Christmas.

This holiday meal box distribution is only made possible through community support through donations and volunteering.

Including this November when the food pantry received generous food and monetary donations from the Montana Legends, a non-profit in Flathead County, which gave $30,000 worth of food.

The Veterans Food Pantry is also providing Christmas gifts for Veterans and their families through its Santa's Workshop program. Click here for more information.

