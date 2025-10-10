KALISPELL - The Whitefish Community Foundation’s Kids Fund is helping local non-profits in the Flathead thrive.

“It's unique in that our goal is to serve local non-profits that are working with youth at risk of homelessness," Whitefish Community Foundation Director of Programs Lynnette Donaldson told MTN.

One of the beneficiaries of the fund is the HEART Program, facing housing instability in the Kalispell and Evergreen school districts.

Salute to Service: Whitefish Community Foundation's Kids Fund benefits the HEART Program

The non-profit provides emergency housing, clothing, transportation, and other resources for roughly 300 families, but the cost has become very steep.

“We had lots of expenses for hotel stays, we helped people get into apartments, doing rental assistance, like first month's rent, so this grant will really help us maintain that level of assistance," District Homeland Education Liaison Natalie Molter said.

The biggest goal of the $30,000 grant for the HEART Program is to keep families in their homes.

“Eviction diversion is a big part of where we want to use those funds," Molter told MTN.

The organization believes a stable home is a start to community contribution.

“I think stabilization in families' lives is a huge, meaningful, impactful thing you can have for the community. If those people are stable in their nighttime residence, they can get their kids to school, and they can get themselves to work, and they can start giving back to the community,” Molter explained.

The impact of the Kids Fund is felt in the Flathead, and there are ways the Whitefish Community Foundation can help.

“If you are a non-profit based in Flathead County that works with youth who are homeless or are at risk of homelessness, please reach out to the Whitefish Community Foundation," Donaldson said.