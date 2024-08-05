Whitefish's North Valley Music School receives $500,000 grant

WHITEFISH — North Valley Music School in Whitefish is inching closer and closer to their fundraising goal for their new facility which officially broke ground in April.

A $500,000 grant recently rewarded from the M. J. Murdoch charitable trust will help this dream become reality in the near future.

“And really their belief in the power of music education means the world to us,” said North Valley Music School Board Chair Christine Rossi.

The North Valley Music School fundraising campaign is less than $800,000 away from its $7.5 million fundraising goal.

“Not only does this grant help boost our financial resources, but it also inspires others in the community to be instrumental in helping bridge that funding gap that we have,” said Rossi.

Rossi said construction of the new 8,100 square-foot facility is on track, with the hope of welcoming students to the new building come fall of 2025.

“Our structural footings are in, all the utilities are being wrapped up this week, you will start to see the parking lot to the east and the trail to the south being grated out in the next two weeks, we’re pouring our slab on grade next week and then we will start framing next month,” said Rossi.

The M. J. Murdoch Charitable Trust provides funding and resources for community-focused organizations.

Senior Director of Arts and Culture Lorin Schmit Dunlop said North Valley Music School fits the bill perfectly.

“And this new building is really going to be a once in a generation probably project for this arts organization and it’s going to impact not just Whitefish but your whole community, and we love the fact that it’s really going to serve the rural community as well there in Montana,” said Schmit Dunlop.

Rossi said the new facility will help meet the growing demand for music education in Northwest Montana.

“Right now, we have over 100 students on our waiting list and we’re bursting at the seams, we cannot wait to get into this space.”

Schmit Dunlop hopes the $500,000 grant will inspire others to help North Valley Music School reach their fundraising goal.

“It’s the organization, it’s the artist that teach there, the lives that they’re impacting and touching every day, so we really believe in the power of arts and culture to transform lives and to build thriving communities,” said Schmit Dunlop.