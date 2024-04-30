North Valley Music School celebrates groundbreaking on new location

WHITEFISH — The North Valley Music School (NVWS) in Whitefish is making big strides toward building its new facility.

NVMS celebrated the groundbreaking on their new 8,000-square-foot facility at Smith Fields last week.

North Valley Music School is the only non-profit music school in the state and currently serves about 700 students out of a tiny homemade music studio near downtown Whitefish.

They have been fundraising through their ‘Be Instrumental’ capital campaign for years and while they are getting closer to their $7.5 million goal, they still need to raise $2.3 million to ensure this project will be completed.

“Our mission is to enrich lives and our Montana communities through music, education, performance, and appreciation by offering musical opportunities for students of all ages and abilities. The building this building and having the groundbreaking is really the culmination of a long-held dream and it demonstrates our commitment to meeting the demand, explosive demand, for music education in this valley,” - North Valley Music School Board Chair Christine Rossi

Construction has not yet begun on the new music school, but the anticipated completion of the project is in the fall of 2025.