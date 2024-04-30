Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

North Valley Music School celebrates groundbreaking on new location

The North Valley Music School in Whitefish is making big strides toward building its new facility
North Valley Music School groundbreaking
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
The North Valley Music School in Whitefish is making big strides toward building its new facility.
North Valley Music School groundbreaking
Posted at 2:59 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 17:16:54-04

WHITEFISH — The North Valley Music School (NVWS) in Whitefish is making big strides toward building its new facility.

NVMS celebrated the groundbreaking on their new 8,000-square-foot facility at Smith Fields last week.

North Valley Music School is the only non-profit music school in the state and currently serves about 700 students out of a tiny homemade music studio near downtown Whitefish.

They have been fundraising through their ‘Be Instrumental’ capital campaign for years and while they are getting closer to their $7.5 million goal, they still need to raise $2.3 million to ensure this project will be completed.

“Our mission is to enrich lives and our Montana communities through music, education, performance, and appreciation by offering musical opportunities for students of all ages and abilities. The building this building and having the groundbreaking is really the culmination of a long-held dream and it demonstrates our commitment to meeting the demand, explosive demand, for music education in this valley,” - North Valley Music School Board Chair Christine Rossi

Construction has not yet begun on the new music school, but the anticipated completion of the project is in the fall of 2025.

More local news from KPAX
Glacier Range Riders

Sports

Pioneer League's Glacier Range Riders fight National Park Service in logo suit

Carter Culver
2:18 PM, Apr 30, 2024
Blackfoot Communications 70 Years

Western Montana News

Missoula’s Blackfoot Communications marking 70 years in business

Jill Valley
1:50 PM, Apr 30, 2024
FWP

Ravalli County

FWP seeking tips sought on cow elk poached near Victor

MTN News
11:25 AM, Apr 30, 2024
MRFD Fire Assessments

Wildfire Watch

Missoula Rural Fire District urges homeowners to prepare for wildfire season

MTN News
10:09 AM, Apr 30, 2024
Pyramid Mountain Lumber yard

Western Montana News

Missoula legislators ask state to help with lumber mill closings

Laura Lundquist - Missoula Current
9:38 AM, Apr 30, 2024
motorcycle guy.jpg

Montana News

Survivor of dangerous motorcycle crash shares how he stays safe while riding

Cassidy Powers
7:47 AM, Apr 30, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader