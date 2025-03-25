Watch Now
Bluegrass musician Billy Strings coming to Missoula this summer

Billy Strings has played the Treasure State a handful of times, including two sold out nights at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in 2022.
MISSOULA — An American bluegrass musician known for his guitar technique and jam-band energy is coming back to Missoula.

Billy Strings will play the Adams Center on August 16.

He is also playing Bozeman's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse the night before on August 15.

The stops mark the popular guitarist's return to Montana.

He's known for his songs "Dust in a Baggie," "The Great Divide," and "Away From the Mire."

Tickets for his Summer Tour 2025 are on sale Friday, March 28.

You can visit his website here to learn more.

