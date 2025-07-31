Kalispell author Amber Townsley releases first children's book

KALISPELL — Amber Townsley, born in Columbia Falls and now living in Kalispell, released her first children's book, Discovering Dorris, this month.

"Discovering Dorris is about a little gorilla who doesn't feel like she quite belongs, so she goes on a path of discovery," Townsley told MTN.

"It's just a story about self-confidence and learning who you are and being happy with the skills you have."

The book is entirely written and illustrated by Townsley, who has always been artistic.

"I've always been crafting of some kind, whether that's taking old cardboard and cutting it into a bear mobile so the bears could have a car to drive in, or doing lots of sketches," Townsley says.

The idea of Dorris came when Townsley was going to bed for the night, prompting her to start drawing and working on the book.

"I just started drawing before I had the story all done. I kind of thought more in visual than in text."

She sees herself in Dorris and credits Montana for helping inspire the story.

“I actually see a lot of myself in Dorris, always being out and going for hikes, or paddling, or biking, the adventurous spirit. You know, wanting to understand how others live, and getting outside and always having an adventure,” Townsley says.

The book means a lot to Townsley as she is sharing a piece of herself with the world.

"Hopefully, if someone can find a connection and feel some self-confidence, and be able to take the adventures in life and not be too scared to do it, that would mean a lot to me."

Discovering Dorris is available for purchase online and in local stores in Kalispell.

Townsley will also be signing the book at Barnes and Noble Kalispell on August 10 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.