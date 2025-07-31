New Sportsman’s Bridge Fishing Access Site opening on Flathead River

KALISPELL — The new Sportsman’s Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS) on the west side of the Flathead River near Bigfork will open on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

Located off Oldenburg Road at the intersection with Montana Highway 82, the new 18-acre site provides recreational access to the Flathead River and Flathead Lake with a concrete boat ramp, 11 standard vehicle parking stalls, and 39 truck/trailer parking stalls.

The site is day-use only and has approximately 1,000 feet of river shoreline.

“The new Sportsman’s Bridge Fishing Access Site is a nice upgrade for our community and visitors,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks regional supervisor Amber Steed. “This site not only preserves access to the Flathead River but also enhances safety and capacity for recreationists, addressing the growing demand in the Flathead Valley.”

The fishing access site on the east side of the river is permanently closed with the opening of the new site on the west side.

The new FAS was developed in collaboration with the Montana Department of Transportation to accommodate the replacement of the 70-year-old Sportsman’s Bridge.

Construction starts next week, and the new bridge will be built adjacent to the south side of the existing structure. The current bridge will stay open during construction, with minimal traffic impacts anticipated.

